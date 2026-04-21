UP Board 10th and 12th results expected late April
India
Still waiting on your UP Board results?
The official date isn't out yet, but officials expect the Class 10 and 12 results to drop by late April, pretty much like last year.
When they're announced, you'll be able to check your scores at upmsp.edu.in.
UP Board had over 5.2 million candidates
Over 5.2 million students signed up for the exams this time: 2.75 million for Class 10 and nearly 2.5 million for Class 12.
The tests ran from February 18 to March 12 across more than 8,000 centers, with two shifts each day.
To pass, you need at least 33% in every subject and overall.
This year saw strict anti-cheating measures too: live-streamed CCTV cameras, mobile inspection squads, and state observers were all in action to keep things fair.