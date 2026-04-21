UP Board 10th and 12th results expected late April

UP Board had over 5.2 million candidates

Over 5.2 million students signed up for the exams this time: 2.75 million for Class 10 and nearly 2.5 million for Class 12.

The tests ran from February 18 to March 12 across more than 8,000 centers, with two shifts each day.

To pass, you need at least 33% in every subject and overall.

This year saw strict anti-cheating measures too: live-streamed CCTV cameras, mobile inspection squads, and state observers were all in action to keep things fair.