UP Board Class 10 and 12 results out at 4pm India Apr 23, 2026

Big day for UP Board students: Class 10 and 12 results are coming out today at 4pm

You can check your scores as soon as they're live on NDTV.com/education/results or the official UPMSP site.

The announcement will happen via press conference, so keep an eye out for those result links going up right after.