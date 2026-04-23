UP Board Class 10 and 12 results out at 4pm
India
Big day for UP Board students: Class 10 and 12 results are coming out today at 4pm
You can check your scores as soon as they're live on NDTV.com/education/results or the official UPMSP site.
The announcement will happen via press conference, so keep an eye out for those result links going up right after.
Check results on NDTV or UPMSP
To see your result, just head to the NDTV Education site or upmsp.edu.in, pick your class, and enter your name, email ID, and roll number.
If you prefer SMS, send UP12 your roll number to 56263 for a quick update.
Passing requires at least 33% marks—if you don't make it this time, there's a chance to try again with compartment exams.
Good luck!