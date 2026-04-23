UP Board Class 10 results out April 23 at 4pm
India
UP Board Class 10 results are coming out on April 23, 2026, at 4pm
If you took the exam, you can check your scores on upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, or DigiLocker.
This year saw a huge turnout: over 27.5 lakh students registered for the exams across Uttar Pradesh.
Results determine Class 11 stream choice
These results matter for picking your stream in Class 11.
You'll need at least 33% to pass; if you fall short, don't stress.
If you fail in one or two subjects, you can take compartment exams to clear them without repeating the whole year.