UP Board deploys jammers and micro-printed portrait answer sheets

Three-layer monitoring, backup question papers

This is part of a bigger push to modernize how things work. The board tested out online mark uploads in cities like Prayagraj, Meerut, Bareilly, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur to help make evaluations more accurate.

Plus, there's now a three-layer monitoring system with principals and senior teachers double-checking everything, along with backup sets of question papers in every district, so cheating just got a lot tougher.