UP Board deploys jammers and micro-printed portrait answer sheets
India
The 2026 UP Board exams saw big changes: the UP Board rolled out signal jammers at some centers to block question paper leaks, and answer sheets now have a fresh portrait design with the board's logo along with micro-printed markings for extra security.
It's all about making the exams fairer and more secure for everyone.
Three-layer monitoring, backup question papers
This is part of a bigger push to modernize how things work. The board tested out online mark uploads in cities like Prayagraj, Meerut, Bareilly, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur to help make evaluations more accurate.
Plus, there's now a three-layer monitoring system with principals and senior teachers double-checking everything, along with backup sets of question papers in every district, so cheating just got a lot tougher.