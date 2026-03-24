UP Board evaluation underway: Results expected in 2nd week of April

UP Board is busy checking nearly 30 million answer sheets for Class 10 and 12. The evaluation started March 18 and wraps up by April 1, with results expected together in the second week of April.

Over 1.5L teachers are involved in checking process About 1.5 lakh teachers are working across 250 centers to finish up the corrections for over 52 lakh students.

Things are moving fast: over 21 lakh papers were checked in just two days!

Schools have until March 25 to upload Class 12 internal marks.

How to check your results Once results are out, head to upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, or results.upmsp.edu.in.

Just pick your class link, enter your roll number (and school code if required — e.g., Class 12 students may need to enter a school code), fill in the CAPTCHA, and you'll get your mark sheet ready to download.