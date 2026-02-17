UP board exams start tomorrow: All you need to know

Starting this Wednesday, the UP Board's Class 10 and 12 exams will see more than 53 lakh students showing up at over 8,000 centers across the state. The exams run in two shifts daily until March 12.

18 sensitive districts this year Eighteen districts have been marked "sensitive" this year.

All exam centers now have CCTV with voice recording and live webcasting.

Armed police and forces have been ordered to be deployed for security at control rooms and sensitive locations, and question papers are only opened under strict surveillance.

Special Task Force checks at sensitive centers Sensitive centers get extra checks from the Special Task Force (STF), including night inspections and power backups.

There are bans on photocopies, static magistrates on duty, and flying squads maintaining strict vigilance at sensitive centers.