UP Board names 7,526 centers for 2027 exams across state
India
Heads up, students!
The UP Board has picked 7,526 exam centers for the 2027 high school and intermediate exams, up from the 2026 count of 7,448 centers.
The list covers government, aided, and private schools across the state.
You can check if your school made the provisional list on the board's website.
UP Board objections due October 28
If you spot any issues with your assigned center, you or your school can file an objection online until October 28.
The District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) will examine objections and forward the district-approved list to the Board by November 6, and the revised list will be uploaded on November 16.
After one last round of feedback, the final list drops on November 27, so everyone knows exactly where they'll be sitting come exam time.