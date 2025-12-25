UP Board now lets you update gender and name on Class 10, 12 certificates

How it works (and why it matters)

If you've completed the legal steps for a gender transition—including getting a certificate from your district magistrate after a medical review—you can get your UP Board records updated.

The process is already in action: one student in Lucknow just got their corrected certificate after completing legal and administrative formalities.

In a separate case in Bareilly, a High Court ruling directed the Board to issue revised certificates after an initial refusal.

This move means your educational documents can finally match who you are, making life—and paperwork—a lot easier going forward.