UP Board results website shows error 1200 amid heavy traffic
India
The UP Board's official results website faced access disruptions because so many students tried to check their Class 10 and 12 marks at once.
Instead of results, visitors saw an "Error 1200" message: basically, the site couldn't keep up with the rush.
Thankfully, this was only temporary.
Check marks via DigiLocker or SMS
If you couldn't get through online, don't stress—there are other ways to see your scores.
You can log in to DigiLocker with your registered mobile number and Aadhaar details for a digital mark sheet.
Or just text UP10
This year over 50L students appeared
This year saw more than 50 lakh students appear for the exams.