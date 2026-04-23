UP Board to release Class 10 results via QR code
India
UP Board is rolling out Class 10 results soon, and this year, checking your marks just got way easier.
Instead of battling overloaded websites, you can simply scan a QR code with your phone to see your scores: no more waiting in endless online queues.
NDTV page provides provisional marks
Just scan the official QR code using your camera or any QR scanner app. It'll take you straight to the NDTV results page; enter your roll number and get your digital mark sheet instantly.
Remember, though, this online mark sheet is only provisional; you'll still need to pick up the official document from your school.