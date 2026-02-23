UP: Class 12 student dies by suicide before math exam
India
A 16-year-old Class 12 student from Prayagraj, known for being a top scorer, died by suicide on Monday morning just before his math board exam.
He had been feeling anxious about not doing well, and his family said he was studious and aimed to top the school again.
Talked to friend about feeling unprepared for test
Earlier that morning, he called a friend and talked about feeling unprepared for the test.
When his mother tried to wake him up around 7am she found his room locked; the family broke in and discovered what had happened.
Police confirmed it looks like a case of suicide linked to exam stress.