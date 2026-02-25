UP CM Yogi Adityanath on maiden visit to Japan

Adityanath's agenda: Bringing in tech and job opportunities

Adityanath is meeting leaders from major Japanese and Singaporean companies (think Suzuki, Toshiba, Denso) to bring in new projects and tech jobs.

He's also leading an industrial policy roadshow and connecting with the Indian community abroad.

If these deals go through, it could mean more opportunities and modern industries back home—something that could shape the future job market for young Indians.