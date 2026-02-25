UP CM Yogi Adityanath on maiden visit to Japan
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in Japan for a two-day visit (Feb 25-26) as part of a four-day Singapore-Japan tour (Feb 23-26)—This is his maiden visit to Japan.
He's there to pitch UP as a top spot for investment, focusing on areas like infrastructure, green hydrogen, electronics, and automobiles.
The big goal: help UP hit a $1 trillion economy.
Adityanath's agenda: Bringing in tech and job opportunities
Adityanath is meeting leaders from major Japanese and Singaporean companies (think Suzuki, Toshiba, Denso) to bring in new projects and tech jobs.
He's also leading an industrial policy roadshow and connecting with the Indian community abroad.
If these deals go through, it could mean more opportunities and modern industries back home—something that could shape the future job market for young Indians.