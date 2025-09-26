UP CM Yogi Adityanath transfers ₹90cr to students

Yogi promises to fix scholarship gaps by Diwali

Yogi pointed out that scholarship distribution was often neglected before 2017, especially for Scheduled Tribes, and promised to fix these gaps by Diwali this year.

He gave a shoutout to PM Modi's efforts over the past decade-plus in supporting students through scholarships and fee reimbursements.

Marking Shardiya Navratri, he encouraged students and stressed that the government is committed to giving timely help so financial worries don't hold anyone back from their studies.