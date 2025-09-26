UP CM Yogi Adityanath transfers ₹90cr to students
On Friday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transferred almost ₹90 crore directly to 3.96 lakh students as part of a scholarship push in Lucknow.
This is all about making education more accessible under the New Education Policy launched by PM Modi back in 2020.
Yogi also shared plans for a "One Nation, One Scholarship" system to make getting scholarships at admission time simpler for everyone.
Yogi promises to fix scholarship gaps by Diwali
Yogi pointed out that scholarship distribution was often neglected before 2017, especially for Scheduled Tribes, and promised to fix these gaps by Diwali this year.
He gave a shoutout to PM Modi's efforts over the past decade-plus in supporting students through scholarships and fee reimbursements.
Marking Shardiya Navratri, he encouraged students and stressed that the government is committed to giving timely help so financial worries don't hold anyone back from their studies.