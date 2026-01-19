UP cop accused of murdering daughter found dead in Yamuna
India
A heartbreaking case from Banda, Uttar Pradesh: Gaurav Kumar Yadav, a 35-year-old police constable, was found dead in the Yamuna River after being accused of murdering his three-year-old daughter and attacking his wife.
The violence broke out at home on January 14 after a family argument, leading Yadav to flee the scene.
What happened next
Neighbors rushed to help after hearing screams and found both victims badly injured.
Police launched a search for Yadav, eventually finding his phone near a river bridge close to his house—raising fears he may have drowned himself.
His body was recovered on Monday, January 19, 2026; an autopsy is underway as police continue their investigation.