UP cop stops Eid prayers, calls gathering 'unlawful'
India
In Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, a police officer stopped Eid prayers, telling people, Nahi hone dunga (I won't allow this) and calling the gathering "unlawful" as per government orders.
After about five minutes, everyone moved the prayers inside.
SDM: Eidgah had enough space
SHO Lalit Bhati said he acted because of past incidents and intelligence alerts.
The local SDM said worshippers were asked to offer namaz inside the Eidgah and that the Eidgah had enough space.