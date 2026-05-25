UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak's plane stopped after smoke

Technicians deemed plane unsafe Pathak drove

After checking things out, technical staff said the plane was not safe to fly. It turns out excessive heat may have caused the smoke.

While engineers from Lucknow were sent in for a deeper look, Pathak waited about 20 minutes before hitting the road to finish his trip.

He had just wrapped up some administrative reviews in Moradabad on Sunday after visiting Amroha and Sambhal earlier that day.