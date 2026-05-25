UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak's plane stopped after smoke
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had a sudden change of plans on Monday evening, May 25, 2026 when his government plane was stopped at Moradabad airport.
Just before takeoff for Lucknow, smoke was spotted coming from one of the engines, so the crew quickly brought the aircraft to a halt and everyone, including Pathak, was safely moved to the VIP lounge.
Technicians deemed plane unsafe Pathak drove
After checking things out, technical staff said the plane was not safe to fly. It turns out excessive heat may have caused the smoke.
While engineers from Lucknow were sent in for a deeper look, Pathak waited about 20 minutes before hitting the road to finish his trip.
He had just wrapped up some administrative reviews in Moradabad on Sunday after visiting Amroha and Sambhal earlier that day.