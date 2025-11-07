Next Article
UP farmer shot dead over boundary wall dispute
A 38-year-old farmer, Arvesh Yadav, was shot and killed in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a fight over a boundary wall on Wednesday.
The whole incident was caught on camera—Yadav recorded it himself as the accused, Kallu, pulled out a pistol and shot him in the chest.
The video was found by Yadav's family the next day and quickly spread across social media.
Police file murder case against suspects
Police have filed a murder case against Kallu, his brother Sonu, and another person. They're actively searching for all three suspects.
Yadav's family shared the video with both police and locals to help with the investigation.
He leaves behind his wife and five children as authorities work to piece together exactly what happened.