UP farmer shot dead over boundary wall dispute
Nov 07, 2025

A 38-year-old farmer, Arvesh Yadav, was shot and killed in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a fight over a boundary wall on Wednesday.

The whole incident was caught on camera—Yadav recorded it himself as the accused, Kallu, pulled out a pistol and shot him in the chest.

The video was found by Yadav's family the next day and quickly spread across social media.