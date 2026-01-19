UP: Foggy mornings to clear up soon as temperatures rise
Uttar Pradesh has been stuck in thick fog lately, with places like Lucknow seeing visibility drop to just 50 meters and Hardoi shivering at a chilly 3.5°C—way below normal.
But there's good news: a gradual rise of about 2-4°C is expected over the next 24-48 hours, thanks to changing weather patterns.
Why bother?
The dense fog hasn't just made mornings gloomy—it's also caused travel headaches across airports and roads.
The IMD says the dense to very dense fog is expected to gradually decrease and dissipate after January 20, 2026; light rain is expected from January 22, 2026.
Not your usual January
Normally, UP enjoys mild weather this time of year, but this cold snap has been out of the ordinary.
If you've been bundling up more than usual or facing delays on your commute, you're definitely not alone!