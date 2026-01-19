UP: Foggy mornings to clear up soon as temperatures rise India Jan 19, 2026

Uttar Pradesh has been stuck in thick fog lately, with places like Lucknow seeing visibility drop to just 50 meters and Hardoi shivering at a chilly 3.5°C—way below normal.

But there's good news: a gradual rise of about 2-4°C is expected over the next 24-48 hours, thanks to changing weather patterns.