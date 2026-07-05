UP forms SIT to probe ₹6-8L daily Janmabhoomi donation scam

Eight arrested, 2 trust officials resign

The SIT is digging into bank records and assets, especially around busy events like Maha Kumbh.

Eight people have been arrested so far, and CCTV footage is being checked for more clues.

Two trust officials (including former trustee Anil Mishra) resigned on moral grounds.

Despite everything, Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj reassured devotees that rituals haven't been affected and new steps are being taken to keep donation handling transparent.

The probe was just extended by 15 days to cover more ground.