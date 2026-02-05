UP: Man forced to remove tilak outside shrine, video goes viral India Feb 05, 2026

At the Dewa Sharif Sufi shrine in Barabanki, UP, a man named Harish Sharma has alleged he was assaulted and made to remove his religious tilak by a local shopkeeper.

The incident, which was caught on video, shows a man wearing a cap holding Sharma by his arms and taking him to a nearby shop, where water was poured on his head to erase the tilak.

Sharma had been waiting outside the shrine for his neighbor when this happened.