UP: Man forced to remove tilak outside shrine, video goes viral
At the Dewa Sharif Sufi shrine in Barabanki, UP, a man named Harish Sharma has alleged he was assaulted and made to remove his religious tilak by a local shopkeeper.
The incident, which was caught on video, shows a man wearing a cap holding Sharma by his arms and taking him to a nearby shop, where water was poured on his head to erase the tilak.
Sharma had been waiting outside the shrine for his neighbor when this happened.
Accused shopkeeper detained for questioning
Sharma has filed a police complaint, with his neighbor Ayesha Bano backing up his account.
The accused shopkeeper has been detained for questioning while police review the video evidence.
Officials say strict action will be taken once their investigation is complete.
Dewa Sharif is an important site for many visitors every year.