UP man kills mother-in-law, brother-in-law during panchayat meeting

Khan had previous murder charge

Khan had a history of serious crimes, including being accused of murdering his uncle and serving time in jail.

After the attack, he ran but was tracked down by police the next day. When confronted, he fired at officers; they shot back, and Khan died from his injuries.

Two constables sustained injuries during the exchange of fire and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Police recovered weapons from the scene and are digging deeper into Khan's background.