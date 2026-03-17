UP man kills mother-in-law, brother-in-law during panchayat meeting
At a village meeting in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Afsar Khan, in his late 30s/early 40s, fatally attacked his mother-in-law and brother-in-law on March 16.
He also stabbed his wife Saima, in her late 20s, when she tried to step in. She is receiving treatment in hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.
The violence broke out during a panchayat called to resolve ongoing family disputes.
Khan had previous murder charge
Khan had a history of serious crimes, including being accused of murdering his uncle and serving time in jail.
After the attack, he ran but was tracked down by police the next day. When confronted, he fired at officers; they shot back, and Khan died from his injuries.
Two constables sustained injuries during the exchange of fire and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.
Police recovered weapons from the scene and are digging deeper into Khan's background.