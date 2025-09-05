Next Article
UP: Naib Tehsildar found dead at residence, leaves behind 2 daughters
Rajkumar Chaudhary, a Naib Tehsildar in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, was found dead at his official residence on Wednesday after a gunshot was heard from his room.
He leaves behind his wife Anchal and two young daughters, Siya and Shabi.
Family breaks door after he doesn't answer for a while
Chaudhary had just returned from the Allahabad High Court and spent some time with his 1.5-year-old daughter before going into his room alone.
When he didn't answer for a while, his family broke down the door and found him unresponsive with a pistol beside him.
He was declared dead at the hospital around 1:30pm.
Officials have visited the family to offer support, and an investigation into what happened is still ongoing.