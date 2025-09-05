Next Article
Sheena Bora case: Indrani's daughter Vidhie makes shocking U-turn
There's a new twist in the long-running Sheena Bora murder case.
Vidhie Mukerjea, daughter of main accused Indrani Mukerjea, just told a Mumbai court that the CBI actually recorded her statement back in 2015 after her mom's arrest.
This goes against what she said earlier, when she denied giving any statement to investigators.
Vidhie challenges earlier statements
Vidhie shared that she felt scared and confused after her mother was arrested.
Her latest comments also challenge Rahul Mukerjea's claim that she warned Sheena about threats from Indrani.
Vidhie even mentioned she regrets writing her book Devil's Daughter.
For context: prosecutors say Indrani, with two others, killed Sheena in 2012 and tried to cover it up—the case is still under the CBI.