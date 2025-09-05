Next Article
Haryana: Floods in Faridabad after heavy rain, Yamuna's water released
Faridabad is dealing with serious flooding after the Yamuna River overflowed, swamping 27 villages and damaging homes and farmland.
The trouble started after heavy rain warnings from the IMD earlier this week, and things got worse when a large amount of water was released from Hathnikund Barrage.
Over 600 people have been moved to safety
In just 24 hours, heavy rain damaged around 260 houses and led to over 600 people being moved to safety in relief camps.
Rescue boats have been deployed in Manjhawali, while residents were relocated from the outskirts of Kanwara due to rising water.
Locals can apply for crop damage compensation online until September 15, while officials are urging everyone to stay clear of the river as water levels may rise before they drop.