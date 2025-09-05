Haryana: Floods in Faridabad after heavy rain, Yamuna's water released

Over 600 people have been moved to safety

In just 24 hours, heavy rain damaged around 260 houses and led to over 600 people being moved to safety in relief camps.

Rescue boats have been deployed in Manjhawali, while residents were relocated from the outskirts of Kanwara due to rising water.

Locals can apply for crop damage compensation online until September 15, while officials are urging everyone to stay clear of the river as water levels may rise before they drop.