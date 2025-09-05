Punjab floods damage 1,200km roads, cost ₹850 crore

80 bridges unusable

Eighty bridges are now unusable because their retaining walls gave way—though thankfully none fully collapsed.

This disaster just adds to Punjab's ongoing road problems. Making things tougher, the state had already borrowed ₹1,600 crore to fix up rural roads.

With elections coming up in early 2027 and MLAs pushing for fast repairs, there's growing pressure on the government to step in and act quickly.