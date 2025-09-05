Next Article
Punjab floods damage 1,200km roads, cost ₹850 crore
Punjab's recent floods have wrecked nearly 1,200km of roads, mostly in rural areas that people rely on every day.
The damage totals a massive ₹850 crore, with Gurdaspur district suffering the worst. Amritsar and Ferozepur weren't spared either.
The Mandi Board estimates its losses at ₹450 crore, while the PWD puts theirs at ₹400 crore.
80 bridges unusable
Eighty bridges are now unusable because their retaining walls gave way—though thankfully none fully collapsed.
This disaster just adds to Punjab's ongoing road problems. Making things tougher, the state had already borrowed ₹1,600 crore to fix up rural roads.
With elections coming up in early 2027 and MLAs pushing for fast repairs, there's growing pressure on the government to step in and act quickly.