Chandigarh issues over 1,02,000 traffic challans in just 2 months

ITMS focuses on red light jumps, zebra crossing violations

July was especially intense, with over 71,000 challans issued—mostly thanks to automated systems. On July 27 alone, nearly 2,700 people got ticketed in a single day.

August slowed down a bit but still saw over 30,000 fines in just three weeks.

According to SSP (Traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh, ITMS mainly targets red light jumps, zebra crossing violations, and speeding. He adds that the goal isn't just to fine people but also to help everyone drive safer by raising awareness about following traffic rules.