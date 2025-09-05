Andhra cabinet approves policy offering free healthcare

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet, headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu , has approved a universal health policy. The initiative aims to provide free and quality healthcare to nearly five crore residents of the state. Under this scheme, insurance companies will offer health coverage between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹5 lakh. For families living below the poverty line (BPL), the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust will provide additional coverage of ₹2.5 lakh to ₹25 lakh.

Education expansion 10 new medical colleges to be set up The program will cover a total of 3,257 health services. Treatment approvals will be provided within six hours of a patient's admission to the hospital, and the NTR Trust will establish a control center to monitor the implementation of free health care services. The cabinet has also given its nod to set up 10 new medical colleges under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The colleges will be established in Adoni, Madanapalle, Markapuram, Pulivendula, Penugonda, Palacole, Amalapuram, Narsipatnam, Bapatla and Parvathipuram.

Construction regularization Regularization of unauthorized constructions approved The cabinet also decided to waive stamp duty on land granted to educational institutions and hospitals in the Amaravati capital zone and approved the regularization of 59,375 unauthorized constructions as of August 31, 2025. The height limit for high-rise buildings will be increased from 18 meters to 24 meters. Another major decision was to approve the Municipal and Urban Development Authority's proposal for pooling land in Atmakuru village under Mangalagiri mandal for implementing the Mangalagiri Gold Cluster Land Pooling Scheme.

Other decisions Distribution of gas cylinders under Deepam-2 scheme The cabinet has also approved the distribution of 14.2kg gas cylinders under the Deepam-2 scheme to beneficiaries in agency areas across 16 districts. The state government has cleared investments approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB). This includes land allotments by departments like Industries and Tourism to encourage investors. The cabinet sanctioned ₹5.7 crore for repair and maintenance of irrigation structures statewide.