Bihar election may be held in 2-3 phases after Chhath
What's the story
The Election Commission of India may announce the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections in October after the updated voter list under the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise is published. According to CNN-News18 sources, voting may take place in two to three phases in November, most likely after Chhath Puja. Vote counting is expected between November 15 and 20, with the entire election process to be completed by November 22, when the current Assembly's term ends.
Political showdown
NDA, INDIA bloc gearing up for elections
This election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition's INDIA bloc will come face-to-face. The NDA, comprising Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), is seeking another term under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc, which is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes Congress and Left parties, is hoping to unseat the former.
Assembly strength
Political tensions have risen over sir of voter rolls
In the current 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA has a majority with 131 members—BJP (80), JD(U) (45), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (4), and support from two Independents. The INDIA bloc has 111 MLAs—RJD (77), Congress (19), CPI(ML) (11), CPI(M) (2), and CPI (2). In 2020, elections were held in three phases: 71 seats went to the polls on October 28, 94 on November 3, and 78 on November 7. Results were announced on November 10.