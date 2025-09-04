Voting may take place in two to three phases

Bihar election may be held in 2-3 phases after Chhath

By Chanshimla Varah 02:15 pm Sep 04, 202502:15 pm

What's the story

The Election Commission of India may announce the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections in October after the updated voter list under the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise is published. According to CNN-News18 sources, voting may take place in two to three phases in November, most likely after Chhath Puja. Vote counting is expected between November 15 and 20, with the entire election process to be completed by November 22, when the current Assembly's term ends.