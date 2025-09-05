Next Article
Record-breaking rains in North India since last week
Between August 22 and September 4, 2024, North India got drenched with nearly three times the usual rainfall—205.3mm instead of the normal 73.1mm.
This intense spell made up over a third of the season's average monsoon total and pushed overall rainfall since June to a record-breaking 691.7mm.
Floods, landslides, cloudbursts
The downpour has caused serious trouble—Punjab and Haryana faced major floods, Delhi saw Yamuna river levels hit records, and there were cloudbursts plus landslides in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
With more heavy rain expected, risks of flooding and damage remain high, making this monsoon likely the second wettest since 1988.