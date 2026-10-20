UP NEET PG 2026 registration opens Oct 21 for MD/MS/Diploma/DNB
India
If you're aiming for MD, MS, Diploma, or DNB seats in Uttar Pradesh this year, here's the scoop:
UP NEET PG 2026 counseling registration opens October 21 at 2pm and wraps up on October 26 at 11am.
Registration and choice filling are online and covers admissions under the state quota.
UP NEET PG merit list deadlines
The merit list drops on October 26, then you'll have until October 30 to fill your choices.
Seat allotment results come out November 2. If you get a seat, download your allotment letter between November 3-7 or November 12-13.
For updates or details, keep an eye on upneet.gov.in and dgme.up.gov.in. Don't miss anything important!