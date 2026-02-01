UP: Oil tanker catches fire on highway, no casualties reported
An oil tanker crashed into an electric pole in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh flipping over and bursting into flames right on the National Highway.
Videos show intense flames and plumes of smoke as the tanker burned down to its frame—definitely a scary sight for anyone passing by.
Police and fire brigade are on the scene
The police and fire brigade got to the scene fast and were trying to douse the fire.
There have been no reports of casualties so far. Authorities are still working to fully put out the fire and make sure the area is safe.
More updates are expected as they wrap up their work.