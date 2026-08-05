UP Palia midday meal video led to Kiran Devi's suspension
A government school in Palia village in Uttar Pradesh is under fire after a video surfaced of students being served midday meals straight into their hands instead of plates.
The clip, recorded back in April but only going viral on July 31, led to the suspension of officiating principal Kiran Devi and kicked off an official investigation.
Contractual instructor Nirmala Bharti faces termination
Officials found that the video was made by contractual instructor Nirmala Bharti, allegedly to blackmail the officiating principal.
Officiating principal Kiran Devi was suspended for not handling things properly and failing to report the incident.
Proceedings have been initiated to terminate Bharti's contractual appointment, while other staff members received warnings.
An inquiry officer has been assigned to dig deeper.