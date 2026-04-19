Noida labor protest mastermind arrested from Tamil Nadu

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police and the Special Task Force have arrested Aditya Anand, the alleged mastermind behind a violent workers' protest in Noida . According to PTI, Anand was nabbed from Tiruchirappalli Railway Station in Tamil Nadu . He had been on the run since the incident and carried a reward of ₹1 lakh on his head.

Protest mastermind Anand accused of executing inflammatory acts Anand is accused of masterminding and executing inflammatory acts during labor sit-ins and demonstrations in Gautam Buddh Nagar. A case was registered against him at the Phase-2 police station, leading to a non-bailable warrant issued by a local court for his arrest. The arrest was made under the direction of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and supervised by Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Dr Rajeev Narayan Mishra.

Arrest efforts Police teams conducted raids across multiple states Dedicated police teams conducted raids across multiple states in an effort to track down Anand. "Intensive efforts using electronic surveillance and other technical means finally led us to him," a police officer said. Further legal proceedings against the arrested accused are being initiated, the police statement read.

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