UP teaching aspirants crawl outside Education Minister Sandeep Singh's home

Recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers contested

The controversy started with a 2018 hiring drive for 69,000 assistant teachers, where thousands of reserved-category seats were allegedly filled unfairly.

A court ordered a new merit list in August 2024, but that decision is still stuck in legal limbo.

Many candidates, especially from Dalit and OBC backgrounds, say these delays have left them feeling ignored and discriminated against.

This latest protest is part of their ongoing fight for fairness and transparency in the hiring process.