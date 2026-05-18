UP teaching aspirants crawl outside Education Minister Sandeep Singh's home
On Monday, teaching job aspirants in Uttar Pradesh took their protest to Education Minister Sandeep Singh's doorstep, literally crawling on the hot road outside his residence.
Their message was clear: they're fed up with repeated delays and what they call government inaction over the 2018 teacher recruitment scam.
With a Supreme Court hearing coming up on May 19, they want the state to finally take a stand.
Recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers contested
The controversy started with a 2018 hiring drive for 69,000 assistant teachers, where thousands of reserved-category seats were allegedly filled unfairly.
A court ordered a new merit list in August 2024, but that decision is still stuck in legal limbo.
Many candidates, especially from Dalit and OBC backgrounds, say these delays have left them feeling ignored and discriminated against.
This latest protest is part of their ongoing fight for fairness and transparency in the hiring process.