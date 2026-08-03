Up to states to close/withdraw FIRs against protesters: SC clarifies 

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, also clarified that the term "criminal antecedents" in its July 28 order means only "grave and heinous offenses."

The court made the clarification after it was told by petitioners that the term was vague and could cause difficulties to free students who may have petty offenses.

In the July 28 order, the court had said that no coercive action would be taken against students who did not have "criminal antecedents."