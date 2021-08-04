UP administers 27 lakh vaccines in a day, crosses 5cr-mark

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 01:59 pm

Uttar Pradesh vaccinated more than 27 lakh people on Tuesday, setting a new record.

Uttar Pradesh has become the first Indian state to cross five crore coronavirus vaccine dose mark as more than 27 lakh shots were administered on Tuesday - the highest one-day count for any state in the country. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted about the feat. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh held the record of administering most single-day vaccinations - nearly 17 lakh, given in June.

Details

Mega drive conducted at 12,000 sites across UP

The special vaccination drive was carried out at more than 12,000 vaccination sites across the northern state. UP's previous one-day record was 10,06,078 doses, administered on July 26. Across the state, 4,28,73,584 have received their first shot, while 80,35,023 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Hindustan Times. To recall, India had kick-started a new vaccination policy on June 21.

Quote

'Vaccine is a safety shield': CM congratulated residents

"Dear residents of Uttar Pradesh, COVID vaccination has been a success in the state under the guidance of the honorable Prime Minister (sic)," Adityanath tweeted last evening. "UP Govt. has administered a record over 22 lakh doses. Congratulations to all. The vaccine is a safety shield, hence you should get the Jeet ka Teeka (sic)," the CM added.

Preparation

Preparations for the special drive

The state administration had made prior arrangements to make sure the drive was successful, including appointing a nodal officer at each center. The drive had earlier been stalled due to a shortage of vaccines, The Indian Express reported. Prior to the drive, awareness programs were conducted by health officials, ASHA workers, and activists in rural as well as urban areas.

Details

Lucknow gave out most doses, followed by Ghaziabad

Lucknow outperformed other districts on Tuesday by reportedly giving out over 80,000 doses. Other top performing districts were Ghaziabad (78,699 doses), Meerut (56,872), Gorakhpur (59,158), and Jaunpur (57,863). Noida, neighboring the national capital Delhi, administered more than 42,000 shots, crossing 16.5 lakh total vaccinations, according to The Indian Express. Health officials in that district have targeted 50,000 daily inoculations from today.

Data

Beneficiaries included 2.89cr men and 2.23cr women

Of the total beneficiaries, 2,89,75,850 were male while 2,23,09,725 female. 2,44,61,820 were aged between 18 and 44 years, while 1,63,18,112 belonged to the 45-60 age category. 1,05,22,253 were aged more than 60 years.

National drive

How is vaccination drive going at the national level?

India has administered more than 47 crore vaccine doses so far. Even though nearly 27% of the population have received at least one shot, just about 7.5% have been fully vaccinated as yet. The central government has set a target of inoculating a billion people by the end of this year. However, several states continue to report a shortage of vaccines.