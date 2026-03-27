UP wakes to rain and chill from active western disturbance

UP rainfall totals and PMFBY guidance

Reported rainfall amounts included 2.6mm in Lucknow (where it was nearly 5 degrees Celsius cooler than usual), 3mm in Shahjahanpur and 6mm in Muzaffarnagar; several other places reported trace rainfall (below 0.2-0.5mm).

Minimum temperatures are set to fluctuate by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during this stretch.

Meanwhile, farmers facing crop damage are being encouraged to report losses under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana: just call the toll-free number or reach out online for help with claims.