UP wakes to rain and chill from active western disturbance
Uttar Pradesh woke up to light rain and a noticeable chill on Friday, thanks to an active western disturbance.
According to the IMD, maximum temperatures dropped by 3 to 6 degrees Celsius across several districts.
While things might warm up a bit over the weekend as this system moves out, another round of rain and cooler weather is expected from Sunday through April 1.
UP rainfall totals and PMFBY guidance
Reported rainfall amounts included 2.6mm in Lucknow (where it was nearly 5 degrees Celsius cooler than usual), 3mm in Shahjahanpur and 6mm in Muzaffarnagar; several other places reported trace rainfall (below 0.2-0.5mm).
Minimum temperatures are set to fluctuate by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during this stretch.
Meanwhile, farmers facing crop damage are being encouraged to report losses under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana: just call the toll-free number or reach out online for help with claims.