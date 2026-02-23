UP: Woman dies, 5 injured in Greater Noida-Greater Noida accident
A tragic accident happened around 3am on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway when a Mahindra Scorpio SUV crashed into two Maruti Eeco vans near the Sector 82 exit.
The impact was so strong that one van and the SUV flipped over.
Sadly, Asha Devi (55) from Badaun lost her life, and five others were seriously hurt.
Family returning from wedding in Delhi
The vans were carrying 12 family members heading home to Badaun after a wedding in Delhi.
Among those injured are Rajkumar (70), Reena (35), Shripal (30), and Ravi (30). The SUV's driver, Shivam Kumar, is in critical condition.
A passerby alerted the police, the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, and the damaged vehicles were removed from the expressway.
An official case will be registered once the family files a complaint—right now, police are still looking into what caused the crash.