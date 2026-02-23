UP: Woman dies, 5 injured in Greater Noida-Greater Noida accident

Family returning from wedding in Delhi

The vans were carrying 12 family members heading home to Badaun after a wedding in Delhi.

Among those injured are Rajkumar (70), Reena (35), Shripal (30), and Ravi (30). The SUV's driver, Shivam Kumar, is in critical condition.

A passerby alerted the police, the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, and the damaged vehicles were removed from the expressway.

An official case will be registered once the family files a complaint—right now, police are still looking into what caused the crash.