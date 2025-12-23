UP woman, lover murder husband, chop body into pieces

The Uttar Pradesh Police have solved a gruesome murder case in Sambhal district. The victim, identified as Rahul, was reportedly killed by his wife, Ruby, and her lover Gaurav, according to India Today. The crime came to light when a severed torso was found stuffed inside a black bag on Patroua Road behind an Idgah on December 15. The body was missing its head and limbs, making identification difficult for investigators.

Identification breakthrough Tattooed name leads police to victim's identity Despite the advanced stage of decomposition, a tattooed name, "Rahul," on the arm of the torso was discovered during a forensic examination. This discovery prompted police to check missing persons records, leading them to Ruby's complaint about her husband, Rahul, on November 24. When summoned for identification, Ruby denied that the torso belonged to her husband. However, contradictions in her statements and visible discomfort during questioning raised suspicions among investigators.

Confession unravel Mobile evidence uncovers affair and murder plot The investigation took a decisive turn when police examined Ruby's mobile phone. They found photographs of Ruby with a man wearing the same T-shirt as the one recovered from the black bag. Confronted with this evidence, Ruby confessed to having an affair with Gaurav and murdering her husband during an argument on November 17-18. She revealed they dismembered Rahul's body using a cutter machine arranged by Gaurav and disposed of it in different locations.