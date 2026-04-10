Upendra Dwivedi says Operation Sindoor timed to avoid Muslim prayers
India
Operation Sindoor was carefully timed to avoid overlapping with Muslim prayer hours, according to Army chief Upendra Dwivedi.
The mission kicked off after a tragic attack in Pahalgam last April that left 26 people dead.
Operation Sindoor spent 15% countering misinformation
Launched in May 2025, Operation Sindoor focused not just on ground action but also on fighting misinformation; about 15% of its efforts went into countering fake news and rumors.
The Army is now stepping up its psychological defense game, but Army chief Upendra Dwivedi admits there are still hurdles, like coordinating across different teams and dealing with sneaky tactics that don't fit the usual rules of conflict.