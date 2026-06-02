UPERC stops nearly 10% June electricity surcharge in Uttar Pradesh
India
Good news for anyone paying power bills in Uttar Pradesh: UPERC has temporarily stopped the nearly 10% extra charge that was proposed for June electricity bills.
This surcharge, proposed by UPPCL to cover rising power costs, sparked backlash from the Electricity Consumer Council who said it broke rules and would hit people's wallets hard.
UPERC asks UPPCL not include surcharge
For now, UPPCL has been told not to include the surcharge in June bills while UPERC reviews the case.
The commission wants UPPCL's official response before making a final call.
So, if you're worried about higher electricity costs this month, you can breathe a little easier, at least for now.