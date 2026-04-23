UPMSP announces Class 10 and 12 results, over 52L registered
India
UPMSP just announced the Class 10 and 12 results today.
This year, more than 52 lakh students signed up for the exams held between February 18 and March 12, about 27.5 lakh took Class 10 and nearly 24.8 lakh registered for Class 12.
UPMSP results available after press conference
You can check your results on NDTV.com/education/results or upmsp.edu.in once the official press conference wraps up.
Just enter your name, email, phone number, state, board, class, stream, and roll number to see your scores, and don't forget to download your mark sheet once it's available!