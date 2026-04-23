UPMSP likely to hold July compartment exams for up-to-two-subject retakes

Applications at upmsp.edu.in expected late May

If you failed in just one or two subjects, you're eligible.

Applications are expected to open online at upmsp.edu.in in the last week of May and may continue till mid-June: just pick your subjects, upload documents, and pay the fee.

Schools are there to help with the process.

Heads up: if you didn't clear three or more subjects, this option isn't available.