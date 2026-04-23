UPMSP likely to hold July compartment exams for up-to-two-subject retakes
India
Missed the mark in one or two subjects in your 2026 UP Board exams?
Don't stress: UPMSP is likely to be holding compartment exams this July, so you can retake up to two subjects and keep your academic year on track.
This chance is open to students who failed in one or two subjects or want to improve marks.
Applications at upmsp.edu.in expected late May
If you failed in just one or two subjects, you're eligible.
Applications are expected to open online at upmsp.edu.in in the last week of May and may continue till mid-June: just pick your subjects, upload documents, and pay the fee.
Schools are there to help with the process.
Heads up: if you didn't clear three or more subjects, this option isn't available.