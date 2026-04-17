Uppal Metro Station hoax in Hyderabad contained 7 sutli bombs
India
A suspicious package at Uppal Metro Station in Hyderabad on Thursday sparked a quick police response, but it turned out to be a hoax.
Inside the package were seven sutli bombs, basically Diwali firecrackers, stuffed in an empty biryani box and left in a dustbin.
Hyderabad police search after firecracker detonation
The bomb squad safely detonated the firecrackers and confirmed there was no real danger or injuries. Police are now looking for whoever planted them.
This isn't the first time: Hyderabad has seen several fake bomb threats lately at places like JNTU, the CBI court, and Telangana High Court, keeping law enforcement on their toes.