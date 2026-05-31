UPPCL adds 10% fuel and power purchase adjustment for June
Heads up, Uttar Pradesh: your June power bill is getting a 10% fuel and power purchase adjustment surcharge.
UPPCL says this extra charge (calculated from March) is linked to transmission charges, following state regulatory guidelines.
The move has sparked controversy, especially since many are already facing frequent outages in the summer heat.
Opposition denounces surcharge, UPPCL defends
Opposition leaders are calling the surcharge a failure of governance. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari wants it scrapped, saying it's unfair for people struggling with unreliable electricity.
Samajwadi Party's Sunil Singh Yadav criticized the government for raising prices while outages continue.
Meanwhile, UPPCL argues the surcharge is crucial to keep power flowing and help fix its financial troubles.
Despite criticism, the company insists all users will see this charge on their June bills.