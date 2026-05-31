UPPCL adds 10% fuel and power purchase adjustment for June

Opposition denounces surcharge, UPPCL defends

Opposition leaders are calling the surcharge a failure of governance. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari wants it scrapped, saying it's unfair for people struggling with unreliable electricity.

Samajwadi Party's Sunil Singh Yadav criticized the government for raising prices while outages continue.

Meanwhile, UPPCL argues the surcharge is crucial to keep power flowing and help fix its financial troubles.

Despite criticism, the company insists all users will see this charge on their June bills.