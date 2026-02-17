UP's longest Ganga Expressway to open in March
India
The massive 594-km Ganga Expressway—Uttar Pradesh's longest—will finally open to the public between March 25 and 31, 2026.
Stretching from Meerut to Prayagraj, this expressway spans 12 districts, links over 500 villages, and even includes a dedicated Indian Air Force airstrip.
Travel time, toll rates
If you've ever dreaded that long Meerut-to-Prayagraj road trip, good news: travel time will drop from around 12 hours to just six or seven.
The expressway is also set to boost local economies.
Toll collection is likely to begin from April 1, with car rates at ₹1,515 (and up for bigger vehicles), so plan your playlist—and your wallet—ahead!