UP's longest Ganga Expressway to open in March

Travel time, toll rates

If you've ever dreaded that long Meerut-to-Prayagraj road trip, good news: travel time will drop from around 12 hours to just six or seven.

The expressway is also set to boost local economies.

Toll collection is likely to begin from April 1, with car rates at ₹1,515 (and up for bigger vehicles), so plan your playlist—and your wallet—ahead!