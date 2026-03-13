UPSC 2025: Haryana boy with disability secures AIR 847
India
Nitish Kumar, from a small village in Haryana, just cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025 with an impressive AIR 847 after four previous tries.
His journey is all about determination and not giving up, no matter how tough things got.
How Nitish prepared for the exam
Growing up with mobility challenges meant Nitish was homeschooled until Class seven and couldn't attend coaching centers.
Instead, he leaned on online resources, made smart notes, and kept practicing past papers.
Through setbacks and long study hours, his family (especially his mother Kela Devi) stood by him every step of the way.