UPSC Civil Services Prelims May 24 provisional answer key awaited
India
If you wrote the UPSC Civil Services Prelims on May 24, hang tight; the provisional answer key isn't out yet.
The exam had two papers, totaling 400 marks.
For any updates, just keep an eye on upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.
Objections window day3 to day7 6pm
Once the answer key drops, you'll get five days to raise any objections, starting from day three after the exam until 6pm on day seven.
Make sure to check the key as soon as it's released and submit your concerns within this window so they're heard.
This is a crucial step for anyone aiming for those top government posts!