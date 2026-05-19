UPSC introduces reforms including provisional Prelims key after May 24

UPSC requires 3 sources for objections

To challenge an answer, you will need proof from three credible sources, no shortcuts here.

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar calls it a "new beginning" for fairness and trust.

AI-powered facial authentication is coming to exam centers to stop impersonation.

Plus, if you are already an IAS or IFS officer, you cannot take the exam again in 2026.

Candidates with disabilities will now be allotted examination centers according to their preferred choice of venue.

Other rules like entry deadlines and black pens are sticking around.