UPSC opens applications for 34 government posts across ministries

You can apply online through the UPSC ORA portal, with a fee of just ₹25, though it's free for women, SC/ST, and PwBD candidates.

Openings include Assistant Executive Engineers (Ministry of Ports), Research Officers (Science and Tech), and Horticulture Development Officers (Ladakh).

Each post has its own requirements: for example, Research Officers need a master's degree in Geography, Geology, Applied Geology, Geoinformatics, GIS and Remote Sensing, Geomatics or Geospatial Technology, with the prescribed subject studied at the bachelor's level, plus five years' experience in geographical and cartographical teaching or research involving data collection and preparation of maps; Horticulture Development Officers need a bachelor's in horticulture or agricultural science.

Double-check your form before submitting: UPSC says mistakes could get your application rejected.